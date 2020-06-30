N.J. coronavirus recovery: More states added to travel advisory list
The total number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey is 171,272 as of Monday afternoon. The number of confirmed deaths is 13,138; probable deaths are at 1,854.
According to the state hospital association, there are 992 COVID patients in hospitals across the state as of 10 p.m. Monday; 211 are in intensive care.
Ten states added to travel advisory
The state health department doubled Monday the list of states under a travel advisory.
Under the advisory in conjunction with New York and Connecticut, travelers from the states deemed COVID hotspots are being advised to self-quarantine for 14 days if they travel to New Jersey.
The states added to the list are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.
Washington was dropped from the list; Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas remain under the advisory.
The advisory applies to states with a positive COVID test rate higher than 10 per 10,000 residents or a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day average.
Murphy explains why indoor dining is delayed in N.J.
Gov. Phil Murphy on NBC’s Today show said while the numbers for COVID are “way down,” the last thing the state wants to do is “go through hell again” citing the nearly 15,000 confirmed and probable deaths from the coronavirus.
“This virus indoors is a whole different beast than it is outdoors,” Murphy said. “When you look at Florida, Arizona, Texas, other places in the country; we just can’t go through that.”
New Jersey @GovMurphy explains his decision to pause on reopening and not allow indoor dining which was initially planned.
The governor announced Monday that indoor dining will not be allowed to resume Thursday, citing the spikes in cases out-of-state and “knucklehead behavior” seen within the Garden State.
Murphy said he understands “the pain” restaurants in the state are going through but “jumping the gun” on reopening was unaffordable; repeating his mantra “public health creates economic health.”
“My fear – our fear – is that it could reignite a public health crisis; that’s the last thing we can afford,” he added.
