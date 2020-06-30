N.J. coronavirus recovery: More states added to travel advisory list

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey is 171,272 as of Monday afternoon. The number of confirmed deaths is 13,138; probable deaths are at 1,854.

According to the state hospital association, there are 992 COVID patients in hospitals across the state as of 10 p.m. Monday; 211 are in intensive care.