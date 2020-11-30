Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. coronavirus update: Murphy to reduce outdoor gathering limit, ban indoor sports

As of Monday morning, New Jersey has recorded 334,114 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 15,149 lab-confirmed fatalities and another 1,829 probable deaths.

N.J. to reduce outdoor gathering limit, ban indoor sports: report

New Jersey will drop its capacity limit on outdoor gatherings and ban youth and high school indoor sports in an attempt to stop a rising trend in new coronavirus cases, according to a report by NJ Advance Media.

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce the changes during his Monday afternoon press conference.

The outdoor gathering limit will shrink from 150 people to 25 attendees, the report said.

Murphy will also ban youth and high school indoor sports through Jan. 2, but indoor collegiate and professional sports will be allowed to continue.

