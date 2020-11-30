N.J. coronavirus update: Murphy to reduce outdoor gathering limit, ban indoor sports
As of Monday morning, New Jersey has recorded 334,114 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 15,149 lab-confirmed fatalities and another 1,829 probable deaths.
N.J. to reduce outdoor gathering limit, ban indoor sports: report
New Jersey will drop its capacity limit on outdoor gatherings and ban youth and high school indoor sports in an attempt to stop a rising trend in new coronavirus cases, according to a report by NJ Advance Media.
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce the changes during his Monday afternoon press conference.
