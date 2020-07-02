N.J. coronavirus recovery: Casinos, amusement parks reopen for business

Casinos have been shuttered since March 16 when Murphy ordered them closed along with gyms and indoor entertainment venues to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Online gambling was allowed to continue.

Also reopening Thursday — with social distancing and face-covering requirements in place — will be outdoor amusement/ water parks, museums and libraries, and indoor recreation facilities like bowling alleys. Gyms and fitness centers for individualized training may open by appointment only.

Murphy said Wednesday that the Garden State is moving forward as quickly as it can, but as safely as it must.

We’re ONE OF ONLY FOUR STATES currently on track to contain #COVID19, according to @CovidActNow. We must stay in the green. Keep up with social distancing, wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and getting tested. pic.twitter.com/qrvSYbqCzA — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 1, 2020

WHYY’s Joe Hernandez and P. Kenneth Burns contributed reporting.