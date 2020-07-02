N.J. coronavirus recovery: Casinos, amusement parks reopen for business
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
On Wednesday, New Jersey reported an additional 423 cases of COVID-19, raising the statewide total to 171,928. An additional 45 deaths were reported, raising the toll to 13,224 confirmed deaths. There are also 1,854 probable deaths.
Open for business
Casinos are among several businesses reopening across New Jersey Thursday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Though casinos can open, they won’t be able to serve alcohol or let patrons smoke. They must also cap admittance at 25% of capacity.
The Borgata announced earlier this week that it would not reopen Thursday as intended after Gov. Phil Murphy halted the state’s plan to allow indoor dining on the same day. Murphy said the combination of COVID-19 spikes in cases in other states and “the instances of knucklehead behavior” at some New Jersey establishments drove the decision.
Casinos have been shuttered since March 16 when Murphy ordered them closed along with gyms and indoor entertainment venues to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Online gambling was allowed to continue.
Also reopening Thursday — with social distancing and face-covering requirements in place — will be outdoor amusement/ water parks, museums and libraries, and indoor recreation facilities like bowling alleys. Gyms and fitness centers for individualized training may open by appointment only.
Murphy said Wednesday that the Garden State is moving forward as quickly as it can, but as safely as it must.
We’re ONE OF ONLY FOUR STATES currently on track to contain #COVID19, according to @CovidActNow.
We must stay in the green. Keep up with social distancing, wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and getting tested. pic.twitter.com/qrvSYbqCzA
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 1, 2020
“We’re ONE OF ONLY FOUR STATES currently on track to contain #COVID19, according to Covid Act Now,” Murphy tweeted Wednesday.
“We must stay in the green. Keep up with social distancing, wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and getting tested.”
WHYY’s Joe Hernandez and P. Kenneth Burns contributed reporting.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!