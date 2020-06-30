Here’s what’s different about N.J.’s primary election this year

New Jersey’s primary election on July 7 could be the most overwhelmingly vote-by-mail contest in the state’s history.

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced lawmakers and state officials to prepare state and county election organizations for a surge in remote voting faster than they might have in the absence of a pandemic.

It likely means more of the state’s six million registered voters will cast their ballots from home, but they’ll have to wait longer for the results.

“Immediate results aren’t necessary. What’s necessary is making sure everybody has the ability to cast a ballot safely and that the integrity of our elections are maintained,” said Jesse Burns, executive director of the League of Women Voters of New Jersey.

How to vote by mail

In mid-May, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered county clerks to automatically send mail-in ballots to all active Democratic and Republican registered voters.

Unaffiliated voters and inactive Democrats and Republicans have already been sent applications for mail-in ballots.

The deadline is Tuesday, June 30 for those applications to be received by county election officials through the mail. Voters who fail to apply by mail in time can still request mail-in ballots in person at their county clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Because New Jersey is a closed primary state, unaffiliated voters will have to declare a party to vote for candidates in the July election.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than July 7 and received by the county no later than July 14 to be counted.

Election officials are also encouraging voters to submit their mail-in ballots at a number of dropboxes stationed across the state. There are at least five mail-in ballot dropboxes in each county.

“We just wanted to have a means of return that is secure and convenient for all voters, because everyone may not want to return it through the normal mail delivery service,” said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way. Voting by mail does not require postage.

Murphy said previously he had discussed the expected a swell in mail-in ballots with a top official in the U.S. Postal Service.