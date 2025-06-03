Trump, pushing for Ciattarelli, says New Jersey ‘ready to pop out of blue horror show’

President Donald Trump on Monday implored voters in New Jersey’s primary for governor to support Republican Jack Ciattarelli when early in-person voting begins Tuesday and said the state was ready for a change after years of Democratic control.

The president, who has golf clubs around the state and frequently stays at his Bedminster property, announced his endorsement for Ciattarelli last month.

On Monday, Trump held a telephone rally for the candidate, a former state lawmaker who transformed from a critic to vocal backer of the president. The phone call lasted about 10 minutes, with the president saying that voters will decide whether New Jersey remains a “high-tax, high-crime sanctuary state.”

“New Jersey is ready to pop out of that blue horror show and really get in there and vote for somebody that’s going to make things happen,” the president said.

Trump’s call for early voting echoed the pitch he made to voters in the 2024 presidential election.

Ciattarelli said his first executive order if elected would be to end any sanctuary policies for immigrants in the country illegally. Currently, the state attorney general has directed local law enforcement not to assist federal agents in civil immigration matters.

There is no legal definition for sanctuary city policies, but they generally limit cooperation by local law enforcement with federal immigration officers.

Ciattarelli also said the attorney general he appoints if he wins won’t be bringing lawsuits against the White House. New Jersey’s current attorney general has pursued several high-profile challenges to the president’s agenda, including a case challenging Trump’s order calling for the end of birthright citizenship.