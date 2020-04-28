Even though Ocean City, New Jersey is running ads right now promoting tourism, the resort town says it can’t reopen by Memorial Day.

Michelle Gillian, who heads up the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, says that means all the usual holiday weekend plans are off, including the traditional unlocking of the beach and businesspeople plunging into the Atlantic.

“We hope that not long after Memorial Day we will be officially opening the beach and starting that cycle when people can come and visit Ocean City, and we know there will be parameters with that and we are preparing for that,” Gillian said.

It comes as Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday outlined his approach to lifting stay-at-home orders and restrictions on businesses in the state, but did not set a date for reopening.

Gillian said she understands some merchants will not be pleased with Ocean City’s decision, but hopes they still prepare for the eventual return of tourists.

“I think June sounds reasonable, a little ambitious for some but pretty reasonable,” she said.