Murphy did not give a specific date for when the state would begin reopening but said it was probably “weeks … not months.” He said he was thinking of New Jersey’s reopening on a statewide basis but had not ruled out a regional approach.

He added that New Jersey’s stay-at-home order, which took effect on March 21, would remain in place until the state achieved a major reduction in new coronavirus infections. Other social distancing measures like requiring face coverings and work-from-home directives would likely remain in place for some time as well, Murphy said.

He announced the New Jersey-specific plan even as he touted the state’s role in a group of seven northeastern states — including New York and Pennsylvania — which have banded together to coordinate their recovery efforts. “We want to be largely in harmony, but we will never necessarily take every step exactly the same way at the same time,” Murphy said.

The governor’s six-point recovery plan included steps officials would have to take to slow the spread of COVID-19, minimize any new outbreaks of the disease, and reboot the economy safely in lieu of a vaccine or proven therapeutic drug.

The first part of New Jersey’s plan is a sustained reduction in new COVID-19 cases, which Murphy said officials will have to see before they are comfortable returning to pre-pandemic life.

Next, the state will have to dramatically ramp up its testing capabilities and set up a massive and unprecedented contact tracing operation.

Murphy said the state is already working to double its testing capacity by the end of May and make tests available to any residents who need them, which could be at pharmacies or even take-home kits. He also said the state would have to “recruit and deploy an army” of as many as 7,000 contact tracers to identify new infections and track who those people had recently been in contact with.

The state would also ensure there are safe places for people diagnosed with COVID-19 to isolate, such as hotels emptied out for that purpose.