Coronavirus update: Poll says 61% in N.J. report knowing someone with coronavirus

Murphy announces recovery plan

Murphy on Monday announced his plan for how the Garden State can begin to reopen after seeing the country’s second-worst outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

The governor said officials would move as quickly as possible to return life to normal in New Jersey as long as it was safe.

“I want, by the way, nothing more than to see every Main Street up and down the state filled with shoppers and diners once again,” Murphy said. “We will move as quickly as we can, but as safely as we must.”

The plan to reopen would only kick in once the state saw a steady reduction in COVID-19 infections. A two-fold increase in testing and a massive contact tracing operation would also be necessary, Murphy said, as well as locations for people who test positive for coronavirus to isolate.

Once public health was in hand, then the state would begin reopening its economy and planning for future surges of COVID-19 or any other outbreaks, he added.

The announcement came the same day that at least one Jersey Shore official — Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra — said he would begin relaxing some coronavirus restrictions in the resort town as early as Friday. It is unclear whether that would conflict with Murphy’s numerous executive orders.