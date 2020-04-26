Unlike Pa., N.J. could reopen as one — but not anytime soon

New Jersey may not take the piecemeal approach to lifting its stay-at-home order the way its neighbor Pennsylvania plans to, but Garden State residents shouldn’t expect any changes to social distancing mandates anytime soon.

“I think [the] best understanding of the data right now is that we are still a number of weeks away,” said Gov. Phil Murphy in an appearance on “Meet the Press” Sunday.

The state has not yet announced how it will ease social distancing restrictions, though Murphy said officials would take into account the fact that the northern counties closest to New York City have been the epicenter of the outbreak.

“I suspect … while we haven’t made a decision on that, we’re going to move as one state, recognizing you have density issues in the north you just don’t have in the south,” said Murphy, who is expected to outline the broad strokes of the state’s reopening plan on Monday.

Data show a handful of positive takeaways, the governor said. The number of new positive tests has flattened and the number of people being hospitalized has started to decline. Murphy added that ICU and ventilator use is also down “a little bit.”

According to Murphy, 6,573 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,804 of which are in critical or intensive care, and 1,418 are on ventilators.

Still, he said the number of daily deaths remains significant in the state with every county in the state reporting COVID-19 fatalities. Over the past two weeks, the state has reported an average of 269 new deaths each day.

“The mandate to stay at home and stay away from each other is still very much in effect,” Murphy said.

Pennsylvania, which has similarly seen its epicenter in the more populated southeast, plans to reopen in phases starting May 8. Some counties in the northwest and north-central parts of the state will be the first to see an easing of social distancing measures.

Congregate settings in Philly continue to be hotspots

Clusters of COVID-19 cases continue to crop up in Philadelphia’s nursing homes, behavioral health facilities and the Department of Prisons.

Six more incarcerated people tested positive for COVID-19, the city said Sunday, bringing the total number of cases inside correctional facilities to 75 — although that total does not count anyone who has tested positive and then recovered or been released.

Residents of long-term care facilities continue to make up more than half of Philadelphia’s COVID-19 fatalities.

The city reported an additional six deaths Sunday, bringing the total to 472.

Philadelphia also reported 237 new COVID-19 cases.