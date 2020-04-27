A Jersey Shore mayor has unveiled what he says is a “common sense” plan to incrementally reopen his municipality.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra told News 12 that he will begin removing some restrictions on Friday, including allowing parking along the popular Manasquan Inlet. To insure social distancing, some spaces will be off-limits.

If more Class 1 and 2 police officers become available, Kanitra said he will seek to reopen the Maryland Avenue beach to primary and secondary residences with social distancing enforced as a test-run.

Kanitra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.