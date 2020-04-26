N.J. State Police offer social distancing tips for safe boating

With New Jersey allowing marinas to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey State Police have issued tips for how boaters can properly socially distance.

In order to operate, marinas must follow strict social distancing and sanitation protocols. But chartered watercraft services or rentals are prohibited, and restaurant activity at the facilities must be limited to take-out or delivery.

As for boating, New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau, which patrols the state’s waterways, says boaters should only be on the water with family or the immediate household.

The tips: