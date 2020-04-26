N.J. State Police offer social distancing tips for safe boating
With New Jersey allowing marinas to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey State Police have issued tips for how boaters can properly socially distance.
In order to operate, marinas must follow strict social distancing and sanitation protocols. But chartered watercraft services or rentals are prohibited, and restaurant activity at the facilities must be limited to take-out or delivery.
As for boating, New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau, which patrols the state’s waterways, says boaters should only be on the water with family or the immediate household.
The tips:
- Maintain a safe social distance at your boat dock, boat ramps, and fuel docks. Avoid any unnecessary contact with others.
- Don’t raft up to other boaters. Keep 50 feet from people while underway, anchoring or mooring.
- After touching a marina gate, boat lines, or fuel pump in a common area, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect.
- Pack food, water and other things you may need as restaurants and marina stores may not be open.
- Don’t go boating if someone in your household is sick.
- Go right from your house to the boat and back.