Sandy Hook is now closed to all visitors

The federal government has ordered the immediate closure of Sandy Hook a day after New Jersey closed all county and state parks.

According to the National Park Service, a decision was made to close the park along the northern tip of the Jersey Shore “following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from state and local public health in consultation with National Park Service Public Health Service officers.”

The national park, known as Gateway National Recreation Area, was previously open except for park buildings and restrooms. The peninsula has bay and ocean frontages and is popular with cyclists and hikers.

While county and state parks are closed, the state is allowing municipalities to decide whether to close their local parks.

The state and county park closures mark the latest escalation in Murphy’s efforts to enforce social distancing and avert disaster at the state’s hospitals, which are already under strain from the rapid uptick in coronavirus cases.

Some municipalities have already taken steps to limit access to outdoor spaces. Several shore towns, for example, have closed their beaches and boardwalks to prevent people from congregating there.

