Down the Shore

Coronavirus Pandemic

Sandy Hook is now closed to all visitors

Sandy Hook (National Park Service)

Sandy Hook (National Park Service)

The federal government has ordered the immediate closure of Sandy Hook a day after New Jersey closed all county and state parks.

According to the National Park Service, a decision was made to close the park along the northern tip of the Jersey Shore “following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from state and local public health in consultation with National Park Service Public Health Service officers.”

The national park, known as Gateway National Recreation Area, was previously open except for park buildings and restrooms. The peninsula has bay and ocean frontages and is popular with cyclists and hikers.

While county and state parks are closed, the state is allowing municipalities to decide whether to close their local parks.

The state and county park closures mark the latest escalation in Murphy’s efforts to enforce social distancing and avert disaster at the state’s hospitals, which are already under strain from the rapid uptick in coronavirus cases.

Some municipalities have already taken steps to limit access to outdoor spaces. Several shore towns, for example, have closed their beaches and boardwalks to prevent people from congregating there.

Nicholas Pugliese and Joe Hernandez contributed to this report. 

Brought to you by Down the Shore

Part of the series

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate