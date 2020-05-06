Like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic will radically change how the Jersey Shore-area’s largest amusement park will operate this year.

Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari in Ocean County’s Jackson Township remains closed. But when the park reopens, all visitors — including “passholders and members” — will need to make advance reservations to visit, according to a statement.

The statement continues that the reservation requirement is “to meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests.”

The park did not provide additional information.