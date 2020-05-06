Largest Shore-area amusement park will require reservations upon reopening
Like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic will radically change how the Jersey Shore-area’s largest amusement park will operate this year.
Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari in Ocean County’s Jackson Township remains closed. But when the park reopens, all visitors — including “passholders and members” — will need to make advance reservations to visit, according to a statement.
The statement continues that the reservation requirement is “to meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests.”
The park did not provide additional information.
A reopening date has not been set. Six Flags CEO Michael Spanos is reportedly targeting a mid-May reopening of some parks, with locations in Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Mexico to open first.
The Six Flags parks will employ strict safety measures, such as temperature checks, face masks, wiping down rides throughout the day, sanitization stations and reduced attendance, according to a Newsweek report.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 20% said they would visit an amusement park upon reopening, while 30% said they would wait until there is a coronavirus vaccine.