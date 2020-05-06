Cape May County has submitted what officials say is a “safe, thoughtful and progressive” reopening plan to Gov. Phil Murphy.

The plan, a product of the Cape May County-Wide Recovery Initiative — a coalition of business owners, elected officials and county employees — seeks to “optimize and support economic recovery” during the upcoming summer season. It cites the county’s generation of more than $6 million in direct tourism revenue annually.

“Safety protocols and certainty about when rentals can begin are key components of any recovery effort for Cape May County,” Freeholder Vice-Director Len Desiderio said in a news release. “We will proceed in a thoughtful and safe fashion. I believe we can rely on the people of Cape May County to become educated about safety protocols and to follow them.”

The plan notes that the county “suffered a mild outbreak and a downward trend appears to be underway,” adding that “the potential dire consequence for the small businesses and working families of Cape May County cannot be overstated.”

Highlights of the plan include:

Rentals, hotels and motels

Seasonal rentals to commence on May 11, 2020, with shorter-term rentals allowed to begin no earlier than June 1, 2020.

Hotels and motels may operate at a capacity of 60% of their full capacity effective Monday, June 1, 2020, and hotels and motels may operate at full capacity effective Monday, June 22, 2020.

Beaches

Recommends that on June 1, 2020, all beaches be fully open for active and passive recreation subject to state directives and local discretion. All activities would remain subject to social distancing and groups would be limited to no more than 10 people in accordance with CDC guidance.

When beaches fully open, oceanfront communities that have the ability to do so will offer additional beach patrol locations in order to open waters as much as possible. In this manner, the “clumping” of beachgoers in the areas of lifeguard stands can be minimized and beachgoers will naturally spread out over a larger area.

Boardwalks