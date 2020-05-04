Iconic Jersey Shore nightclub won’t open this summer due to pandemic

An iconic Jersey Shore nightclub won’t be reopening for the summer season due to pandemic restrictions.

The Osprey Nightclub, a popular Manasquan establishment operating since 1946, announced on Facebook that it will not reopen “due to the expected reduction in capacity and the restrictions already in place as to ‘social distancing.'”

The nightclub’s management said that while the announcement is “heartbreaking,” the Monmouth County business will be “back to normal in 2021” to celebrate the establishment’s 75th anniversary.

The Osprey Nightclub suffered damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and was renovated prior to reopening in May 2013.

The announcement comes as Jersey Shore businesses face an uncertain future with Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of the summer season — looming.

Municipalities are adjusting restaurant regulations to maximize outdoor seating, and a Seaside Heights amusement park is considering operational changes.