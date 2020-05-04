Support WHYY

Donate now and we’ll match your donation with a meal to someone in need in our region.

Donate now

Down the Shore

Coronavirus Pandemic

Iconic Jersey Shore nightclub won’t open this summer due to pandemic

The Osprey Nightclub in Manasquan

The Osprey Nightclub in Manasquan. (Google Maps)

An iconic Jersey Shore nightclub won’t be reopening for the summer season due to pandemic restrictions.

The Osprey Nightclub, a popular Manasquan establishment operating since 1946, announced on Facebook that it will not reopen “due to the expected reduction in capacity and the restrictions already in place as to ‘social distancing.'”

The nightclub’s management said that while the announcement is “heartbreaking,” the Monmouth County business will be “back to normal in 2021” to celebrate the establishment’s 75th anniversary.

The Osprey Nightclub suffered damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and was renovated prior to reopening in May 2013.

The announcement comes as Jersey Shore businesses face an uncertain future with Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of the summer season — looming.

Municipalities are adjusting restaurant regulations to maximize outdoor seating, and a Seaside Heights amusement park is considering operational changes.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

Part of the series

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate