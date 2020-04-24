As COVID-19 cases continue to soar in New Jersey, addiction treatment providers who are usually in close contact with people who use drugs have been figuring out how to continue offering services — at arm’s length.

With the state’s harm reduction centers cutting back their hours and in-person consultations becoming trickier, advocates for those with addiction worry that the coronavirus pandemic may cause other public health emergencies to worsen while nobody’s watching.

“It’s sort of intensifying all of the other things that come along with the overdose crisis,” said Caitlin O’Neill, director of harm reduction services at the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition.

O’Neill said the increased isolation of drug users from their friends and families — whom she calls “the first of the first responders” — means more people may overdose alone. Meanwhile, emergency service workers are toiling feverishly to treat the flood of COVID-19 patients.

That’s why the Harm Reduction Coalition, which had been mailing the overdose-reversing drug naloxone to residents, ramped up its efforts after Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“If people have naloxone in their homes, they would be able to immediately have somebody reverse an overdose, as opposed to sort of having to be triaged for care during COVID-19, because we do need those first responders for the COVID patients.”