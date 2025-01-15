From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Millions of people every year get one or more wisdom teeth, also called third molars, extracted by a dentist or oral surgeon, and opioids were once considered to be the standard of care to treat pain afterward.

However, advancements in research on analgesics — medications to treat pain — and the ongoing opioid addiction epidemic have underscored efforts to establish new protocols.

Now, findings from a new large-scale study by Rutgers University in New Jersey show that a combination of over-the-counter painkillers commonly found in the average home medicine cabinet is just as effective, if not better, in treating pain after wisdom teeth removal than opioids.

“We’re not saying that there’s never a need for opioids,” Rutgers University School of Dental Medicine Dean Cecile Feldman said. “We’re saying, though, that nonopioids could be used in many situations in place of opioids, and actually, patients will be better for it.”

The study, published online earlier this month in The Journal of the American Dental Association, looked at 1,815 adults who had one or more wisdom teeth removed because they had become impacted and trapped in the lower jawbone.

When a wisdom tooth is surgically removed from this position, it almost always causes a significant amount of pain for several days, Feldman said.