Coronavirus Pandemic

‘We had lines, mobs’: Labor Day weekend is the busiest of the summer for Seaside Heights

Cha'Ron and his brother Dallas

Cha'Ron, 6, and his brother Dallas, 5, wear masks to get on the beach at Seaside Heights. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The summer of 2020 unofficially ended in Seaside Heights, N.J. with much bigger crowds on the boardwalk than when the season began. Labor Day weekend brought the closest thing to normalcy the Jersey Shore town in Ocean County has seen all year.

“It’s been really kind of like a very quiet season initially,” said Kathleen Pansini who owns a condo in town. “The beaches were open, but you couldn’t sit on the beach. You couldn’t go in the water.”

Pansini added that more people started to come after Gov. Phil Murphy gave the go-ahead for beaches to open as the state started to lift COVID-19 shutdown orders. Even then, she said, it was light in the beginning. But the crowds grew.

Kathleen Pansini and her daughter Shannon
Kathleen Pansini (left) of Stanhope, N.J., and her daughter, Shannon, set up on the Seaside Heights beach. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“There were times like when you walked on the boardwalk, it was like walking in Times Square,” Pansini said.

Several people who spoke to WHYY News expressed similar sentiments. They said Sunday was particularly full of people.

“We thought actually we missed the party on Thursday because there was nobody here. Even Friday morning, there was nobody here,” said Jason Lew who visited from Westchester County, N.Y. with his girlfriend. This is the first time they’ve visited the beach all year. The couple usually visits at least twice a year.

He remarked that the crowd started to grow Friday evening and that by Sunday, there were beachgoers from the boardwalk to the shore.

“Sunday was packed,” he added.

Merv and Susan
Merv Smith and wife, Susan, of Seaside Park, enjoy a snack on the boardwalk. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

It looked like the holiday, in combination with the good weather, was going to continue to bring more people to town. One of the empty municipal lots at Ocean Terrace and Grant Avenue had just a handful of cars Monday morning. But by early afternoon, the parking lot was filled.

Susan Smith, a year-round resident of Seaside Park — next door to Seaside Heights — said she has seen a lot more visitors in recent weeks.

“I’ve noticed more people down here during this pandemic,” she said, “just enjoying time outside, walking and hanging out with their family, and everyone social distances.”

Along some parts of the boardwalk, markers have been placed to encourage social distancing. Not all of the beachgoers wore masks Monday, as they are only required for indoor spaces and when social distancing cannot be achieved outdoors, according to state guidelines.

‘Something’s better than nothing’

Rachel Morris, who has worked at the Playa Bowls stand on the boardwalk for the past two summers, said this year is definitely not as busy compared to past seasons.

“[The] pandemic’s like really getting to us,” she said. “Definitely taking all of the customers away.”

Rachel Morris
Rachel Morris, 16, manager of Playa Bowls on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, says the season has been slow, but she hopes for better next year. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

However, Morris noted the Labor Day holiday was busier compared to the Fourth of July.

“We had lines, mobs,” she said. “We were running around everywhere trying to get everything done.”

Mike Cimarelli
Wayne Cimarelli owns three restaurants and an arcade on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Overall, business owners said they were happy to be open and that customers are coming. That’s not to say they aren’t taking a hit financially.

“Everyone’s taking a hit,” said Wayne Cimorelli, owner of several boardwalk businesses including Spicy restaurant and Coin Castle arcade. He said business at his restaurants was down 35% and the arcade was off by 65%. They were closed for a long time and won’t be able to recoup lost business, he said. Things were slow when they reopened, but business started to pick up when outdoor dining was permitted.

  • Seaside Heights boardwalk
    Seaside Heights boardwalk bustles as the summer season comes to a close. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Matt Lonsdale sets up shop at Mad Mike's Amusements
    Matt Lonsdale of Toms River sets up shop at Mad Mike's Amusements on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • People line up outside a restaurant on the Seaside Heights boardwalk
    People line up outside a restaurant on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. Masks are required to get on the beach and to enter shops, and some chose to wear their masks on the boardwalk as well. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Justin Kramer and Rebecca Smiecinski
    Justin Kramer and Rebecca Smiecinski of Newton, N.J., take their first beach trip of the season to Seaside Heights. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Spicy Mexican Cantina
    Outdoor dining allowed Wayne Cimarelli's Spicy Mexican Cantina and his two other restaurants on the Seaside Heights boardwalk to stay afloat during the pandemic. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Nick Kaslov
    Nick Kaslov, whose family has owned a shop on the Seaside Heights boardwalk since the 1940s, waves to a friend from the entrance to Beach Boyz. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Jason Lee
    Jason Lee of Westchester, N.Y., enjoys the beach at Seaside Heights, N.J. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Seaside Heights beach
    Lifeguards keep watch on the Seaside Heights beach as Labor Day visitors begin to arrive. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Rourke O'Day
    Rourke O'Day manages a beach chair and umbrella rental stand on the Seaside Heights beach. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Seaside Heights beach
    Lifeguards keep watch on the Seaside Heights beach as Labor Day visitors begin to arrive. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Seaside Heights boardwalk
    Stickers on the Seaside Heights boardwalk encourage social distancing. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Seaside Heights boardwalk
    Signs on the Seaside Heights boardwalk urge visitors to maintain a six-foot distance during the coronavirus pandemic. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Angel Barrionuevo
    Angel Barrionuevo of Paterson, N.J., enjoys a trip to the Seaside Heights boardwalk. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“I think the word I’ve been using to describe how I feel about this season is ‘grateful’ that we’re open,” he added. “Something’s better than nothing.”

Now, Cimorelli said he and other business owners are focusing on being in the best possible shape for May 2021.

