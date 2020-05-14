Coronavirus update: Jersey Shore will be ‘open’ for Memorial Day Weekend

Get out those beach umbrellas!

Gov. Phil Murphy declared New Jersey’s beaches and lakefronts “open” for Memorial Day weekend, although visitors will have to abide by a lengthy list of restrictions.

Starting May 22 — the Friday before Memorial Day — all towns can welcome beachgoers as long as they limit numbers so groups can maintain a six-foot distance from others.

“This could be done through methods including limiting the number of available beach tags for any given day, or through utilizing technology such as with a geographic spatial analysis,” Murphy said, although he left questions of implementation to individual municipalities.

He also said that social distancing will be enforced “except for family groups, household members, caretakers or couples.”

Some Shore towns have banned access to their beaches and boardwalks during the coronavirus pandemic, while others have taken a less restrictive approach.

Either way, Murphy’s announcement signals to would-be visitors that they shouldn’t skip their Shore vacations this year, even if some quintessential businesses will remain closed.

Amusement parks, arcades, playgrounds and visitors centers are off-limits, Murphy said, as are organized sports, summer camps and events like concerts or fireworks that would cause people to gather.

Restaurants and bars remain open for take-out and delivery only, as they have been since mid-March.

However, shower pavilions, changing areas and restrooms can open, Murphy said. The state will also begin to reopen restrooms facilities at state parks after authorities reported an “inordinate amount” of urine and feces left behind last weekend.

Murphy also asked visitors to wear masks.

“While we are not specifically ordering it, we highly recommend that you wear a face covering, particularly when social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as waiting in line for a slice of boardwalk pizza,” he said.