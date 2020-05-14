Coronavirus update: Delaware lawmakers to reconvene virtually

Delaware lawmakers to reconvene virtually

Delaware lawmakers have not met in full since January. The legislature was in the middle of a break for budget hearings when the coronavirus outbreak forced leaders to shut down the statehouse.

Now, as lawmakers prepare to start a virtual session later this month, legislative leaders say a fire at Legislative Hall in Dover in 2015 is what makes that possible.

That fire exposed a problem with the Delaware Constitution. It said lawmakers could only do their business in person, inside Legislative Hall. State House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf said the General Assembly then voted to change the constitution to fix that, allowing for alternative meeting sites in case of fire, war, or in 2020’s case, disease.

“[It] allows us to do it from a remote location, so then we just had to work through how we could do the virtual stuff,” said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf.

Lawmakers will meet via Zoom on May 26 and 27 to approve a resolution allowing the virtual session to go on.

State Senate President pro-tem David McBride said the public can watch a YouTube feed of the lawmakers on Zoom. McBride said they’ve put special measures in place to make sure all members stay connected during the session.

“Should anybody lose the feed that is in the virtual session, and that’s possible, you could lose your power now wherever you are and you’d be gone, we would immediately recess the session, figure out what the problem is, get it straightened out and then come back into session, we’ve thought about that,” he said.

Schwartzkopf says most bills will have to wait for action next year, as lawmakers work on filling a more than $600 million dollar hole in the state budget caused by the virus and subsequent shutdown.