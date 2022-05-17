Delaware Gov. Carney tests positive for COVID-19, says his symptoms are mild

Delaware Gov. John Carney is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive Monday, and will work remotely for the time being, his office announced.

The announcement comes amid a sharp rise in cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates across the state over the last three months.

The governor, who turns 66 on Friday, learned he had contracted the coronavirus by taking an at-home antigen test after he began feeling ill, spokesperson Emily David said. She did not detail his symptoms.

Carney, who was elected to his second four-year term in 2020, is fully vaccinated and double boosted. He is “currently isolating” and following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, David said.