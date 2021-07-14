After Gov. John Carney lifted Delaware’s state of emergency Tuesday, he and top health officials urged residents not to get too complacent, because the coronavirus is still around — especially the Delta variant, which is on the rise worldwide.

The governor urged residents to get the vaccine, especially younger adults, where the rate of vaccination is much lower than the population as a whole.

Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health, echoed Carney’s concern.

“Now that the state of emergency has lifted, and masks and social distancing are not required, we really, really want to honestly beg everyone not to get lulled into believing that COVID is gone,” Rattay said. “We are still seeing cases in Delaware and cases are increasing across the country.”

Rattay joined Carney at an online town hall meeting Tuesday night to update residents on the state’s numbers and answer their questions.