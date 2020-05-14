Coronavirus update: Trump to visit Pa. as Toomey calls on Wolf to ‘accelerate’ reopening
Updated at 2:40 p.m.
Pennsylvania had 1,004 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, a 1.6% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 7,149 cases, or 12.78%.
The state has recorded 63,105 positive cases so far out of more than 321,382 tested.
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 201 new deaths as of Thursday, for a total of 4,226. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”
Philadelphia reported 314 new positives Thursday. The city has recorded 19,093 cases so far, and 1,008 deaths.
Trump to visit distribution center in Allentown
President Donald Trump will be in Pennsylvania this afternoon to tour a distribution center of medical and surgical products for health care facilities, including personal protective equipment in the fight against the coronavirus.
Trump’s visit is to a warehouse of Virginia-based Owens and Minor in suburban Allentown. The White House said he will also deliver remarks.
It is Trump’s second visit to the battleground state of Pennsylvania this year. Its 20 electoral votes are perhaps this year’s premier electoral prize state after Trump’s unexpected win in Pennsylvania in 2016 helped pave his way to the White House. Trump did particularly well in the politically moderate Allentown area.
The visit comes as Trump has egged on GOP lawmakers and county leaders to defy the Democratic governor’s shutdown orders. Behind the rhetoric is a political fight over who will be blamed for the state’s economic devastation if it is not repaired by Election Day. The head of the Trump administration’s own coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has warned against reopening states too quickly, as those states do not have the capacity to control new outbreaks.
Toomey calls on Wolf to ‘accelerate’ reopening
Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to “accelerate” Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, now that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 is on the decline.
“It’s been clear now to me for at least several weeks that we are not going to overwhelm the capacity of Pennsylvania hospitals,” said Toomey during a virtual panel event Thursday. “That essential reason for the shutdown no longer exists.”
Toomey said the state’s stay-at-home orders are having a “huge” economic impact on small businesses and the broader Pennsylvania economy.
“Some of those businesses will fail and they’ll never be able to come back. And those are livelihoods that are going to be really badly set back for who knows how long,” he said.
A spokeswoman for Wolf, who recently threatened several Pennsylvania counties that pledged to defy the state’s phased reopening plan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In late April, a day after Wolf detailed his administration’s reopening plan, Toomey released his own framework for reopening the state, which calls for most of the state to “resume some level of economic activity immediately.”
“It’s time we move this along,” said Toomey on Thursday.
On Friday, 13 more counties in southwest Pennsylvania will move from “red” to “yellow” under the state’s color-coded reopening plan.
They are: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Twenty-four counties in North and North-central Pennsylvania moved from “red” to “yellow” on May 8.
Stay-at-home orders for counties still in the “red” phase, including Philadelphia, have been extended until June 4.
Audit of Pa. business waiver program underway
Pennsylvania’s Auditor General said Thursday his review of Gov. Tom Wolf’s waiver process for businesses who had been seeking to remain open during the coronavirus shutdown is progressing.
Wolf ordered all businesses not deemed “life-sustaining” to close in mid-March, but allowed them to apply for waivers to reopen. After weeks of criticism from the media and lawmakers about what some saw as an opaque decision-making process, Wolf administration officials released a list of businesses that received waivers late last week: It included a comic book store, a scuba company and a taxidermist, among others.
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a fellow Democrat, said at a press conference Thursday he is concerned that similar businesses received different answers on waiver requests, and questioned whether the process was subject to outside influence.
“Something I wasn’t aware of prior to starting [the audit] is how much outside correspondence, whether it be from lobbyists or legislatures, was also in there,” Pasquale said. “It was more significant than we were aware of.”
DePasquale has not set a date for sharing a report of his results. He said Thursday he expects to meet with officials who handled waiver requests at the Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development on May 21.
WHYY’s Miles Bryan and The Associated Press contributed reporting.