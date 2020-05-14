Toomey calls on Wolf to ‘accelerate’ reopening

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to “accelerate” Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, now that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 is on the decline.

“It’s been clear now to me for at least several weeks that we are not going to overwhelm the capacity of Pennsylvania hospitals,” said Toomey during a virtual panel event Thursday. “That essential reason for the shutdown no longer exists.”

Toomey said the state’s stay-at-home orders are having a “huge” economic impact on small businesses and the broader Pennsylvania economy.

“Some of those businesses will fail and they’ll never be able to come back. And those are livelihoods that are going to be really badly set back for who knows how long,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Wolf, who recently threatened several Pennsylvania counties that pledged to defy the state’s phased reopening plan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In late April, a day after Wolf detailed his administration’s reopening plan, Toomey released his own framework for reopening the state, which calls for most of the state to “resume some level of economic activity immediately.”

“It’s time we move this along,” said Toomey on Thursday.

On Friday, 13 more counties in southwest Pennsylvania will move from “red” to “yellow” under the state’s color-coded reopening plan.

They are: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Twenty-four counties in North and North-central Pennsylvania moved from “red” to “yellow” on May 8.

Stay-at-home orders for counties still in the “red” phase, including Philadelphia, have been extended until June 4.

Audit of Pa. business waiver program underway

Pennsylvania’s Auditor General said Thursday his review of Gov. Tom Wolf’s waiver process for businesses who had been seeking to remain open during the coronavirus shutdown is progressing.

Wolf ordered all businesses not deemed “life-sustaining” to close in mid-March, but allowed them to apply for waivers to reopen. After weeks of criticism from the media and lawmakers about what some saw as an opaque decision-making process, Wolf administration officials released a list of businesses that received waivers late last week: It included a comic book store, a scuba company and a taxidermist, among others.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a fellow Democrat, said at a press conference Thursday he is concerned that similar businesses received different answers on waiver requests, and questioned whether the process was subject to outside influence.

“Something I wasn’t aware of prior to starting [the audit] is how much outside correspondence, whether it be from lobbyists or legislatures, was also in there,” Pasquale said. “It was more significant than we were aware of.”

DePasquale has not set a date for sharing a report of his results. He said Thursday he expects to meet with officials who handled waiver requests at the Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development on May 21.

WHYY’s Miles Bryan and The Associated Press contributed reporting.