COVID-19 concerns means fleeing a storm at Jersey Shore will be different in 2020

“People should be factoring their personal risk into their plan for evacuation and sheltering,” Tierney said. “If you normally would go to your aunt’s house inland, are you going to be able to do that because of that person’s personal medical situation, your personal medical situation? Those are things people need to think about.”

Atlantic County Emergency Manager Vince Jones, whose area was hit hard by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, said that residents should decide “way ahead of time” where they would shelter in the case of severe weather this year.

“We’re really encouraging people to have a plan that would allow them to leave ahead of the storm but have a safe place to go,” Jones said. “It might be a family member. Maybe it’s a motel or a hotel outside of the threat area. They need to really think about that because you really don’t want to be in one of these facilities within close contact to some of these other potentially infectious individuals.”

New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan, who is also the state’s director of emergency management, said for people unable to stay with friends or family, the state is looking into sheltering evacuees in hotels, motels, and dorm rooms. These so-called non-congregate options are an easier way to maintain social distancing.

“That’s a big difference than having 200 people in a gym, cot next to cot next to cot,” said Callahan, noting that the state sheltered individuals evacuated from Atlantic County during Superstorm Sandy in Rutgers New Brunswick’s athletic centers.

Longport, New Jersey resident Susan Lutz has revised her evacuation plan from years past in response to the pandemic. Instead of planning to shelter with a daughter who, along with her family, lives in an area typically unthreatened by severe weather, Lutz and her husband will go stay with a sister-in-law.

Lutz said that the level of exposure her daughter’s family has because of their work and school doesn’t gel with her and her husband’s personal needs. If they do have to shelter with her sister-in-law, Lutz said they will wear masks inside.

September is FEMA’s National Preparedness Month, a time that it hopes residents across the country will plan for future emergencies. The agency recommends that households and individuals create “go kits,” or bags pre-assembled in case of emergency, well in advance of severe weather or other disasters.

This year, those kits should include personal protective equipment like cloth face coverings and hand sanitizer, as well as food, water, and additional supplies that could sustain individuals for up to several days after a storm.

Despite the additional considerations that potential evacuations will require this year, Tierney from FEMA said it’s important that the virus threat doesn’t prevent people from seeking emergency shelter or evacuating if they’re in harm’s way.

“If you live in an area that’s a hurricane evacuation zone and you are asked to evacuate, it’s critically important that you do that,” she said. “Now, in COVID, all of the things that we’re doing are going to take longer to do, including potentially responding after the storm.”