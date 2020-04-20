It’s how you know the water is safe: the Schuylkill Rivercast turns 15

If it’s brown, don’t go down

Before the RiverCast, Anderson said, hopeful river users would usually revert to the “sight test” to decide whether it was safe to swim, fish or boat.

“If it’s brown, don’t go down … If it’s green, it’s pretty clean.”

Brown murky water, which is caused by mud from the river bottom, indicates that the river’s been agitated because of increased rainfall or upstream runoff. That runoff can contain chemical contaminants, litter, and animal waste from agricultural areas. In the case of storms big enough to overwhelm the city’s combined sewer systems, it can even contain human waste.

Climate change can also affect river health. The Schuylkill River drainage covers 2,000 square miles, Anderson said, so groundwater runoff, flooding, and other changing seasonal conditions can have an impact on the entire region. Though the Schuylkill RiverCast represents only the section of the river between Fairmount Dam and Flat Rock Dam, the river itself drains through the most populated section of Pennsylvania.

When the river calms, green algae herald its return to cleanliness — and water safety.

In the RiverCast, river users have a more accurate indicator of water quality before they go out. Still, the RiverCast predicts only as far south as Boathouse Row — in other words, it actually skips most of the stretch of the Schuylkill running through Philadelphia.

“Above the Schuylkill [Fairmount] Dam versus below the dam are two very different and distinct river systems … Downstream of the dam, you have a tidal river. Upstream of the dam, it’s nontidal and there’s no CSOs [combined sewer overflows],” said Anderson.

The stretch of the Schuylkill that flows through most of Philadelphia isn’t swimmable anyway, although it’s technically clean enough for fish consumption, according to state data on water quality standards in the Delaware River Watershed.

Anderson said she’s hoping for an increase in recreational river usage this spring. The RiverCast may not have changed much in the past 15 years, but Pennsylvanians have become increasingly interested in waterway activities. American Rivers even named the Delaware River watershed its “river of the year.”

At the same time, both state and local officials recommend exercising caution when using the river — and being particularly attentive to social distancing guidelines as recommended by the Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf.

Boathouse Row and all city-owned or controlled docks remain closed, according to Alain Joinville of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. So do all state docks and marinas, in an attempt by the state to discourage large groups of river users.

“Tourism is important in Pennsylvania, and nature-based tourism is our bread and butter,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “But like a lot of things now, we need to put human safety above numbers and visitation. Safety should be the prevailing mindset for a lot of people.”

This story is a part of Covering Climate Now’s week of coverage focused on Climate Solutions, to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Covering Climate Now is a global journalism collaboration committed to strengthening coverage of the climate story.