Longwood Gardens was on track for a banner year for attendance. More than 1.5 million people were expected to take in the flowers, fountains and natural beauty stretching across 500 acres in Kennett Square.

But like so many other cultural attractions, no visitors are able to enjoy the bursts of color and new growth that happen here every spring. Seasonal plants in the conservatory’s beds have been removed. Empty pots hang on the walls of the orchid house.

“It has just been quite the ride for all of us here, just like it has been for everybody,” said Paul Redman, Longwood president and CEO. “Being the gardeners that we are, we’re always planning for the future and that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”

While there are certainly far more serious effects from the coronavirus, Redman also lamented the loss of community connection with visitors to Longwood. “People need beauty in their lives right now and they need that escape for their own mental health and well-being. They’ve been cut off from that right now, and that has been very difficult for us.”

On an average day, about 400 people work to care for and maintain the plants at Longwood. But these are not average days. Now there are about 45 people caring for the plants. They work rotating shifts to keep with social distancing guidelines.