City Council’s housing committee will reconsider two bills on Wednesday that aim to strengthen protections for Philadelphia renters — and empower them to speak out about their hazardous living conditions.

The bills, crafted in partnership with OnePA Renters United Philadelphia, are part of a legislative package guided by three rights — the right to safety, the right to repairs and the right to relocation — which advocates say are essential amid an affordable housing crisis, particularly for low-income renters who often lack the means to move.

“We want to make sure that the housing that’s being provided is humane in the first place,” said City Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke, who introduced the legislation in April. “And I think when humans are allowed to speak out without fear of retaliation or harassment for speaking out, then I think we’re only creating that level of safety.”

HAPCO Philadelphia, the city’s largest landlord advocacy group, strongly opposes the bills and has pushed to amend them. Members argue the legislation will disproportionately harm them while doing little to deter bad actors.

Those concerns likely delayed the legislative process, but lawmakers are expected to advance the bills to the full Council.

O’Rourke has said he has the votes to send them to the mayor’s desk.

Here’s what to know about the tenant protections the bills would provide, including setting up regular property inspections, expanding “good cause” lease-termination provisions, and clarifying tenants’ right to organize — as well as what landlords want to change in the bills.

Regular, proactive city inspections

The bills are part of the Safe Healthy Homes Act.

If approved, the city would be authorized to create a program to conduct proactive inspections of rental units on a “regular cycle.”

Right now, rental properties are inspected only if a complaint is filed with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections, which enforces the city’s rental and property maintenance codes.

Fair housing advocates say launching a proactive program would directly benefit tenants who fear their landlords will retaliate against them for speaking out about poor living conditions. They also argue that such a program would help hold landlords accountable by making it harder for them to defer maintenance on their properties.

Philadelphia is one of only a few big cities in the country that do not perform proactive inspections.

L&I told lawmakers in March that it is working to launch a pilot program for proactive rental inspections. A spokesperson for the department said this month that there are “no additional details to share at this time.”