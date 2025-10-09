Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia lawmakers are weighing legislation that would provide a rebate to certain low-income renters amid the city’s affordable housing crisis.

The measure, introduced Thursday by City Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke, calls for the city to provide a local match to recipients of a state rebate program. The state initiative, called the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, provides refunds of between $380 and $1,000, depending on the applicant’s income.

The bill is designed to help Philadelphia tenants living on fixed incomes, including seniors, widows and people with disabilities. Under the bill, if a renter is approved for the state program, they would automatically be approved for the city program.

Landlords would also be required to provide information about the rebate to each new tenant.

“I’m introducing the Philadelphia Rent Refund to help eligible tenants who are indirectly burdened by rising property taxes and, unlike homeowners, get zero local relief,” O’Rourke said.

The legislation is part of a broader legislative campaign aimed at making life more affordable for Philadelphia households, half of which struggle to make ends meet.

The Affordable Philly Now initiative also includes measures meant to help low-income residents with transportation and utility costs.