Philly progressives, urbanists blast $130 million cut to city parking tax

Opposition is rising to a City Council proposal to slash Philadelphia’s parking tax rate by nearly a third, in exchange for the promise of better pay and more work for lot employees and a boost to the city’s economy.

The city’s tax on parking lot revenues is already set to fall to 22.5% from 25% with the expiration of a temporary tax increase passed last year, but a bill introduced by Councilmember Cherelle Parker last month would lower the rate even further, to 17%. At a council hearing on the bill this week, officials estimated that the expiration would cost $40 million in forgone revenue over five years, and another $90 million were Parker’s bill to pass.

Not long after, a string of progressive elected officials and urbanist groups began raising questions about the promises that the bill would truly help parking lot employees, while others criticized the bill as a handout to parking lot companies, or as poor transit policy.

Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Jamie Gauthier, and Helen Gym all came out publicly in opposition to the legislation on Friday, a few days after the trio of progressively aligned pols also savaged business tax cuts introduced by Mayor Jim Kenney’s budget proposal.

“[Kendra] Brooks opposes all proposed tax cuts, including the parking tax, and is calling instead for those funds to be allocated to city services that will uplift working families and those most harmed by the pandemic,” said Margaret Hart, a spokesperson for the councilmember.