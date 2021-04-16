MeterUp parking app hacked, personal information accessed

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

—

Hackers accessed some of the personal information of people using mobile parking apps designed for Philadelphia, some suburbs, and other cities around the country.

ParkMobile, the company that powers meterUp and more than a dozen other parking apps, said the hack happened in March and involved a “vulnerability in a third-party software” that the company uses. Though ParkMobile said no credit card information was accessed, other personal information – including encrypted passwords – was.

Whoever was behind the hack accessed the passwords, but not the encryption keys needed to read them, ParkMobile said, adding that it encrypts user passwords with “advanced hashing and salting technologies.” People can change their password through the “settings” section of the app or by using this link.