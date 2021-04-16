Philly police arrest nine men in connection to series of retaliatory shootings

Updated at 8:55 p.m.

Police have arrested nine men allegedly responsible for a series of retaliatory shootings that took place between 2016 and 2020 in West and Southwest Philadelphia.

Investigators with the Philadelphia Gun Violence Task Force used surveillance footage, evidence culled from social media, and witnesses to make the arrests and clear 19 shooting incidents, including three homicides. Authorities believe the shootings were fueled by an ongoing feud between a pair of rival gangs in the area.

A total of 29 people were injured or killed during these incidents, including 15-year-old Rasul Benson, who was fatally shot in October 2018 outside of a gas station on West Passyunk Avenue, and 17-year-old Nasir Livingston, who was shot on the 2700 block of Dickinson Street in December 2017.

Shawn Best, the third murder victim, was killed on the 1000 block of South 49th Street in July.

“We may not solve the shootings today, but they will be solved. We’re gonna use every resource available to us,” said Assistant District Attorney William Fritze during a news conference on Thursday.

The ongoing investigation has targeted a total of 15 men.