Police have arrested four men allegedly responsible for a series of retaliatory shootings that took place in 2018 and 2019 in West and Southwest Philadelphia.

Detectives used ballistic evidence, as well as surveillance video, cellphones, and social media posts to make the arrests and clear seven shooting incidents, which included one double shooting and one triple shooting. Police believe those shootings to be the result of a handful of rival groups feuding with one another over insults hurled back-and-forth online, according to a grand jury presentment.

A total of nine people, including an 8-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old, were injured during these incidents. Police did not respond to a request for comment about why it took several years to solve these cases.

The grand jury presentment comes as gun violence continues to surge at historic levels and police struggle to make arrests in both fatal and non-fatal shooting cases.

Through the first two months of this year, the department has cleared just 12% of non-fatal shootings and 26% of fatal shootings, according to police. Those figures were 29% and 49% respectively by the end of February 2020.