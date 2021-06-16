Philly’s proposed parking tax cut dies in council budget talks

A City Council bill that would lower Philadelphia’s parking tax by nearly a third has been indefinitely tabled as officials move closer to a final budget.

Councilmember Cherelle Parker introduced the bill as a way to incentivize parking corporations to provide more benefits for lot attendants and to reignite downtown tourism. The city’s tax on parking lot revenues was already set to fall to 22.5% from 25% due to the expiration of a temporary tax hike introduced after the pandemic, but the bill would have lowered the rate even further, to 17%.

The bill drew the ire of urbanists and progressives who said it was a giveaway to large parking companies. It was also unclear how the city would make up for lost revenue. Officials estimated that the expiration would cost $40 million in foregone revenue over five years, and another $90 million were Parker’s bill to pass.

On Tuesday, multiple council sources said the bill had been shelved indefinitely –– a casualty of last-minute budget horse trading. At a committee meeting later in the afternoon, Parker acknowledged that the bill would be held and blamed “out-of-state” parking lot operators for not signing on to the agreement.

Despite the bill’s failure to advance, the city’s parking tax will still fall when last year’s temporary increase expires at the start of the new fiscal year. Parker lamented the decision, saying her plan to link tax cuts to labor agreements “could have been duplicated across many industries.”

“Ideals alone will not lift the citizens of Philadelphia out of poverty. They need good jobs,” she said. “Out of state operators squandered this opportunity. They made a decision to pay poverty wages…But this fight is not over.”

In a statement, the labor union 32BJ SEIU, which had backed the bill, echoed Parker’s statement that the failure of more companies to adopt the labor agreement doomed the legislation. The agreement would have increased wages and benefits for industry workers, 32BJ SEIU said.