Philly Council delays vote on parking tax cut as budget negotiations continue

Gabe Morgan, the vice president of the union, said those criticisms are valid but the union is still pushing forward in its support. Morgan said the union has pushed for better working conditions for more than a year.

“In my experience … it turns out that corporations and companies tend not to do anything at all for workers unless they have no choice or there’s some form of government incentive,” Morgan said. “What happens is something will happen … like a parking tax break … that maybe creates an incentive for companies to finally be willing to sit down and do something that will help the workers.”

The union said this could help 2,000 Philadelphia workers.

Both Morgan and Parker say although the labor agreement isn’t enforceable on the legal level, they believe it’s still binding since Council is allowed to hike the tax back up the following year.

John Kromer, an urban studies professor at University of Pennsylvania, isn’t that optimistic about the reductions to the parking tax at all. He hasn’t seen evidence to support that a tax cut means more benefits for workers.

“Reducing the parking tax really doesn’t have any impact in terms of economic development goals for the city,” Kromer said. “I understand the sentiment about improving the economic well-being of parking lot employees, but it’s not clear that passing this measure would do that.”

Kromer also argued that parking garages in general will become less viable as time progresses anyway and that the focus should be looking for other uses since these garages stand on real estate that could be used in more productive ways.

“Parking garages, in terms of downtown development, really gets in the way of other development goals like housing or retail,” Kromer said.

Kromer recommended the city think of the future where there are fewer parking garages or be prepared to alter existing garages so that they can double for other uses.