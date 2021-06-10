Dominique London’s family lived in their Wynnefield apartment most of her life. At 28, it was the only place she’s ever thought of as home.

The first sign of change came in December 2016 when her family got a letter saying new management had taken over the apartment building. Two months later, she got another letter saying her family had to leave and only had two months to find a new home.

London tried to apply for another apartment nearby but couldn’t get approved anywhere. She was confused. London was employed and knew she could afford three times the rent.

“I didn’t understand why there was no mechanism in place to explain to me why,” she said. “It wasn’t until later that I learned I actually had an eviction on my record and I didn’t know about it because I’d never been summoned to court.”

London had never been evicted yet the threat from a landlord followed her.

Eventually, she found a place that would accept her, but it’s structurally unsafe.

“My entire quality of life is much different, and the fact that it wasn’t my choice to be here drives me absolutely crazy,” she said. “I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD specifically because of the displacement.”

London told her story at the latest committee hearing about Councilmember Kendra Brooks’ Renters’ Access Act. The legislation passed Tuesday night out of committee and will be up for a final vote June 17.