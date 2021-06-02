Proposed cut to Philly’s parking tax could have strings attached

Philadelphia City Council is debating whether to use federal stimulus money to lower some taxes. Under discussion Wednesday were ideas for using the funding to do everything from cutting parking tax rates from 25% to 17%, as proposed in a measure introduced last month by Councilmember Cherelle Parker, to phasing out the business income and receipts tax.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore-Richardson said it’s time that the city concentrates on stimulating businesses.

“Enough is enough. We are pitting communities and industries against each other,” she said. “Let’s talk about the facts, let’s talk about where we can reduce the budget, realize actual savings, come up with a real long-term strategy.”

Councilmember Helen Gym said she wants to see specific investments in Black-owned businesses.