Philly parking tax vote delayed again as protesters target Parkway Corp.

Philadelphia City Council once again postponed a committee vote on a proposal to slash taxes on parking lot revenues, as urbanist groups picketed outside the headquarters of Parkway Corporation, a prominent lot and garage operator that has backed the cuts.

The delay on the parking tax — the third time council punted on the controversial bill in under a week — also comes as council is floating an amendment that would alter Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed wage and business tax reductions. The new plan would lessen the cost of those tax breaks by eliminating a proposal to cut rates for non-residents.

The parking tax reduction was pitched last month by Councilmember Cherelle Parker, and builds off the scheduled expiration of a one-year hike to the parking tax rate enacted in 2020. Parker’s proposal would instead lower the tax rate by nearly a third, costing the city roughly $130 million in revenue over five years. The lawmaker pitched the bill as a way to drive trickle-down benefits to parking lot attendants.

“The proposed lowering of the highest-in-the-nation parking tax is an incentive to bring parking lot operators to the table to negotiate for a living wage for their employees,” said Parker, in a statement last week.

But the bill has been derided by progressives and urbanists as a giveaway to lot operators that contains no binding provisions to improve wages or working conditions.

On Monday, the urbanist political action committee 5th Square led a small protest outside the downtown offices of Parkway Corporation — which is helmed by Robert Zuritsky, a major political donor who has long championed parking tax reductions and sits on a special advisory committee Parker says will ensure the tax cut benefits lot workers.

Daniel Trubman, a spokesperson for 5th Square, said the tax cut would encourage downtown driving while diverting revenue from other services.

“We think the city has higher priorities than giving $100 million to parking lot tycoons,” he said. “We’d love to see more money go to schools or clean up the streets, or pay for more pool lifeguards. There’s no lack of need for city services.”