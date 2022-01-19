As the political future of the expanded child tax credit has dimmed, Philadelphia is trying to reach at least 10,000 city families who officials believe have missed out on all payments.

The expanded child tax credit, which officials touted as a game-changer for Philadelphia’s long standing high poverty rate, has gone to 61 million American children in monthly installments since July 2021, according to the IRS.

“By focusing on harder to reach populations, we will advance racial equity in implementing the child tax credit, which is one of the most impactful anti-poverty programs in a generation,” said Mayor Jim Kenney during a press conference Tuesday.

Kenney also slammed the “51 senators [who] are standing in the way of extending the CTC for 2022,” nodding to Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia’s decision not to support the Build Back Better Act, joining the GOP caucus in opposing it. The act would have continued the enhanced credits for one more year.