Biden’s child tax credit will spread wealth. But 13K Philly kids stand to miss out

North Philadelphia would disproportionately bear the impact of missing this benefit. The ZIP codes that encompass Port Richmond, Kensington, Juniata, and Hunting Park have the highest number of kids whose parents are not required to file taxes, according to IRS data. The federal agency has not yet reported to the city how many of these families may have filed through a special website, the non-filer portal, designed to make it easier for this group to access the credit.

At a recent event held by State Senator Art Haywood’s office, local elected officials and community organizations tried to raise awareness for the credit with a food-and-clothing giveaway in Germantown, where 438 kids live with caregivers who don’t file taxes.

“It doesn’t matter if the resources exist, if people don’t take advantage of it,” State Representative Chris Rabb told the small crowd, as people huddled in pockets of shade.

Another community, citizen children of undocumented parents, also qualify for the credit, but their families must deal with additional hurdles to sign up.

Immigrants without work authorization in the U.S. still pay billions in federal — as well as state and local — taxes each year, often through payroll taxes. In many cases, they do not file tax returns because they are working under an assumed social security number or get paid in cash, said Will González, executive director of CEIBA, an organization which provides free tax preparation services in Kensington.

Not many organizations in Philadelphia are set up to provide help undocumented immigrants navigate the extra steps involved for them to enroll in CTC.

“We are working with Congreso, HACE, and Esperanza to increase the network of organizations in the Latino community that can provide this type of assistance,” said González.

Undocumented parents who do not already file their taxes must first register for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN, a process that can take two to three months. After that number is issued, recipients must use it to file a tax return, which takes several more weeks. The timeline means it’s unlikely families enrolling this summer will see child tax credit dollars before the fall, said González.

That wait is “kind of sad,” he said, but “we’re going to try to get as many folks this help as possible.” So far, that’s been about 150 households, said González.

Philadelphia officials are aware of the knowledge gap. The city will soon pump more money into awareness, having budgeted $1.464 million to take out ads and support community outreach in the most recent municipal budget. If the tax credits are made permanent, they said that structure will be in place for future years.

“People know what they need the most”

The coronavirus pandemic provided a laboratory to track what happens when the government gives people cash.

“The argument for cash is really a libertarian one, which is to say, people know what they need the most,” said Luke Schaefer, professor and director of Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan. “When we provide things with strings attached … it’s kind of like the government saying, ‘I know what’s best for you.’”

As pandemic stimulus payments flowed into U.S. bank accounts, Shaefer and others watched how people spent them. “A lot of us were worried about a wave of evictions, and that really never happened,” he said. In many cases, eviction moratoriums helped keep people housed, but stimulus money also went to basic expenses, such as rent and bills.

The Federal Reserve also tracked loan defaults, or people not keeping up with payments on things like cars and houses, which often closely follow an economic downturn. That did not happen during the coronavirus recession, which researchers attributed to both the availability of loan forbearance, and federal government support in the form of boosted unemployment and stimulus checks.

In other countries with child allowances, such as Canada, the child poverty rates declined after their introduction.