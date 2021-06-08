This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-led legislature begin the final month of budget negotiations, a coalition of groups that serve the underrepresented marched to the steps of the Capitol to demand lawmakers prioritize working-class and low-income families.

Under the banner of the Poor People’s Campaign, more than 50 protesters laid out their vision for a “just and moral Pennsylvania budget.” Among their demands: restoring programs for the poorest Pennsylvanians including a cash benefit for adults called General Assistance, expanding the state’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and hiring additional unemployment staffers to manage the crush of claims.

“What we are saying is that the budget needs to reflect the needs of over five million people in Pennsylvania that are poor or near-poor,” Nijmie Dzurinko, co-chair of the Pennsylvania Poor People’s Campaign, said. “It’s not about left or right. It’s about right and wrong.”

In theory, budget negotiations should be less complex this year. Despite fears of lingering financial distress due to the pandemic, the state is projecting $3 billion in tax collections over what it had initially expected. And Pennsylvania can bank on another $7.3 billion in federal dollars from the coronavirus rescue plan signed earlier this year by President Joe Biden.