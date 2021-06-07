What you need to know about Pennsylvania’s new unemployment system

Pennsylvania will unveil its new unemployment compensation portal Tuesday, replacing a 40-year-old system that was stretched thin during last year’s record unemployment.

Here’s why the timing is controversial, and what users can expect in the coming weeks.

History and controversy

Pennsylvania has been trying to update its computer system for more than a decade, starting around the same time many states decided to upgrade unemployment programs that had become antiquated. The commonwealth first selected IBM, which received $170 million to replace its system. Pennsylvania eventually sued the company, saying it had gone $60 million over budget and failed to produce a working system.

In 2017, the commonwealth awarded a contract to Geographic Solutions Inc. to try again.

That company was previously slated to roll out a new unemployment system for the state in 2020. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy and flooded the unemployment system with new claims, officials decided to push back the overhaul to focus on meeting that need.

There are currently around 250,000 people with new or continuing unemployment compensation claims on file, according to state data. At the peak of the pandemic recession, the number topped 1.2 million. The current number includes about 100,000 more people compared to before the pandemic