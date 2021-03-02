Glitches in Pa. unemployment program ‘a disaster’ for vulnerable residents

‘It was a disaster’

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was supposed to provide a safety net for the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who were normally invisible to the unemployment system: gig workers, temps, and the self-employed.

The CARES Act created the program, but it had to be built from scratch by individual states. Pennsylvania officials said they decided to piggyback on an existing, $35 million contract with GSI to be able to move quickly.

“It was significantly more cost effective and expeditious to leverage GSI’s existing benefits modernization contract to create a system to handle PUA claims,” said Sarah DiSantis, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

GSI, which is headquartered in Florida, was already several years into its existing agreement with the state to build a new unemployment compensation portal to replace a decades-old system that runs on COBOL, a coding language created in 1959.

Prior to working with GSI, Pennsylvania had already tried to update its aging computer systems once, and wound up suing IBM for $170 million, alleging that the company went over time and over budget. The update was not adopted.

Pennsylvania next selected GSI, which according to the company’s application materials has “provided workforce development solutions to more than 30 state level workforce development and unemployment agencies,” to try again in 2017.

At the time, Pennsylvania House Labor and Industry Committee Chairman Jim Cox (R-Berks) questioned the choice of vendor during a committee hearing, noting that Louisiana, another state that had worked with GSI, had received a system “replete with errors.”

“It seems like we’re not hiring the best people,” said Cox.

Brenda Warburton, with the governor’s budget office, responded that early issues in Louisiana and Tennessee were fixed, and state officials there were satisfied. A report by WTAE in Pittsburgh last year uncovered how Tennessee and Louisiana both audited their benefits programs after GSI updated them, finding “improper benefit payments, noncompliance with federal regulations and weak security controls” as well as “undue hardship” for benefits recipients. The company responded that those issues were fixed.

GSI’s update to Pennsylvania’s system was supposed to be nearing completion when the coronavirus pandemic struck. State officials put that project on hold in order to field thousands of new applicants to traditional unemployment, and to create new programs, like PUA.

Using a purchase order dated April 22, 2020, the state tacked the program onto the existing contract with GSI, adding an additional $4.1 million, funded by the federal stimulus.

From the start, there were technical problems with the site, according to people working on all sides of it.

When the PUA portal launched, Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) claims examiner Shawn Domenico, an employee who helps shepherd claims through the system and resolve problems, said it was not fully functional.

“You know what you want to do, you go and you click on where you’re supposed to, and you type in the information, but it doesn’t actually work,” he said. For example, Domenico saw someone enrolled in the wrong benefits program who was eligible for a different one. Though he could identify the problem, the system wouldn’t let him fix it.

At the outset, the site could also not issue what’s called a financial determination, an assessment of the benefits you can receive, said several people familiar with the system. Crucially, that document is the basis for an appeal.

Unemployment compensation attorneys noticed the same things.

“Overall, it was a disaster,” said Dietrich, with Community Legal Services. After waiting weeks for the program to launch, the number of people clamoring for help crashed the site. But even people who could get through had trouble completing the application.

CLS surveyed more than 100 PUA applicants after the rollout, and more than half of people who responded said they were unable to complete their applications, citing problems getting stuck in “an endless loop” on the website or a stream of error messages.

State officials have emphasized just how large the task they faced in starting the program.

“GSI and L&I are both committed to identifying and resolving technical errors as quickly as possible, and we get to work on them immediately after we are made aware of them,” said DiSantis. “Since the PUA program began, L&I has paid out more than 44 million claim weeks totaling more than $7.9 billion.”

Pennsylvania’s struggles were not unique, she said. Some states were slower to open PUA portals and still faced problems.

“It is important to note that PUA claimants in other states that do not use GSI as its PUA vendor are also experiencing these frustrations,” said DiSantis.

Computer errors compounded over time

Many claimants, however, said the experience was punishing. Errors, once created, could linger for months as applicants battled to get through on the phone and online for help resolving their issues.

In July 2020, the issues took center stage.

Pennsylvania officials shared that GSI had accidentally double-paid some claimants. The state later confirmed that the company accidentally overpaid around 30,000 people, totalling $280 million in federal dollars. As the state attempted to claw back that money, it left some people, like Janice Roundtree, scrambling.

A month after receiving $10,125 in double payments, Roundtree got a letter explaining that there had been an error, and then her payments dropped by half — then to $1 — as the state tried to recoup its mistake.

At this point, according to state records, Roundtree has paid back about a quarter of the overpayments based on the cuts to her weekly benefits.

But not being able to depend on regular unemployment payments has put her family in a tough position. She now relies on food banks and has no money to fix a broken heater.

“They feel as though we don’t deserve good treatment … ‘Self-employed people, you’re on the fringes or whatever,’” she said. “I don’t think they give us any respect at all.”

There is also a legal question as to how much the state is allowed to claw back. Under state statute, if someone receiving benefits is overpaid through no fault of their own, the maximum amount it can take from future payments is one-third. The state has argued federal law allows them to take back as much as one-half from people on PUA. The state could not say why some people saw much more drastic cuts before publication time.

Around the same time as the overpayment errors, PUA programs around the country faced another issue: fraud. The new federal program was more permissive than previous forms of unemployment, and required less documentation, making it an easier target.

The Department of Labor and Industry has shared few details about the mechanisms of fraud, citing ongoing investigations. In August, the U.S. Attorney for Pennsylvania’s western district charged 33 people, including more than a dozen people incarcerated in state prisons, with defrauding the program.

In order to try to weed out fake users from people qualified to receive aid, the state gave GSI $352,350 for “additional anti-fraud measures,” said DiSantis.

But by automating some of its attempts to combat fraud, attorneys said innocent people were cut off from benefits, and faced barriers to reopening their claims.

Community Legal Services attorney Sharon Dietrich said many of her clients started seeing a common error message when using the PUA system: “IP – Investigation Case Special Project Scheme System.”

She learned from the state the messages were the result of an automated anti-fraud program. In an effort to crack down on fraud, GSI was pausing — and sometimes closing — accounts associated with what they believed were fraudulent IP addresses. The tool, however, was “just not thoughtful about city life” where many people could be filing from the same address or area, said Dietrich.

“One of my clients was a Temple student” living in a dorm, she said. Other people that CLS worked with filed on a single computer with the help of a caseworker at Broad Street Ministry, a social service organization in South Philadelphia.

At least one person who had received services from the group lost his home after his PUA payments stopped due to the glitch, according to caseworker Crossley Simmons.

“Because he did not have access to these funds, he became unhoused and lost what was his life,” she said. “A lot of folks viewed it as a lifeline, and [glitches] created a lot of urgency in our building,” continued Crossley.

Domenico, the claims examiner inside the Pennsylvania DLI, said it’s not uncommon to try to automate some fixes. “How do you look at a million claims? You don’t,” he said.

Claims would stop until a human being could assess them, said Domenico, but after years of low staffing, DLI employees have struggled to keep up with demand. The state eventually hired another company, ID.me, to provide identification verification services.

Domenico said it can take months or years to learn the ins and outs of a new program, and that claims examiners must become experts in the laws they interpret when weighing a case.

“It’s too complicated, there’s no computer program that can fix that,” he said.