From the pump to potatoes: Inflation this holiday season is hitting home

When Kelly Larkin shopped for a frozen turkey a few weeks ago, the price tag left her cold. At around $30, the single mother of three felt like she couldn’t spare the money for the Thanksgiving staple. Prices kept creeping up.

“Not for nothing, I’m working my butt off and I couldn’t afford a turkey,” she said.

After losing her full-time job in April, Larkin, of Levittown, has struggled to find stable new employment. She now delivers for UberEats and Instacart to get by, while also applying and interviewing for jobs. But, it’s not enough. Her two oldest children are in college, and the youngest, a teenage boy, plows through groceries.

“Choices have to be made here. Do I get my son the extra groceries he wanted or make that payment to PECO this month?” she said.

Amid an economic recovery that’s slowed after a summer boom, prices have been rising rapidly. The Consumer Price Index, a measure of the average change in prices, showed the cost of goods rising by 6.2% between October 2020 to October 2021, with energy and used car prices going up most.

Going into the holiday season, some families have been able to hedge against higher consumer costs through a combination of rising wages, the return of jobs and/or extra cash from federal economic stimulus. But for other families with less of those legs to stand on, the economic anxiety is real.

The pain feels most acute in energy and transportation costs, with gasoline and home heating both spiking. Prices at the gas station are up to nearly $3.40 a gallon, higher than any year since 2014, according to data from the Federal Reserve.

Gas heating prices are up about 30%, according to the CPI, and bills in coming months are expected to reflect that bump. Larkin buys oil to heat her lower Bucks County house and said the 150 gallons she recently had delivered cost $512. That will only last around 6 weeks in winter temperatures.

Gas prices are also part of what is nudging up food costs, according to Moody’s economist Mark Zandi.

With fuel prices for trucking high, “getting anything from the farm to the grocery store is a bit costly now,” he said.

Food prices are up 5.3% overall from 2020 to 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.