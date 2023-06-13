Discount retail chain Forman Mills laid off 119 corporate workers at its headquarters in Pennsauken, New Jersey last week, WHYY News has confirmed.

Attorneys James Goodley, of Goodley McCarthy in Philadelphia, and Franklin Rooks Jr., of Morgan Rooks PC in Marlton, New Jersey, filed a class action lawsuit against Forman Mills for mass layoffs without sufficient notice.

State law in New Jersey requires employers with at least 100 employees to give workers 90 days’ notice of a mass layoff and pay severance of at least one week’s pay for every year of service. The law was prompted by mass layoffs at another retailer that went under — Toys “R” Us.

Forman Mills workers could recoup millions under the law. “They were not given notice at all of their mass layoff,” Goodley said.