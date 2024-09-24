The economy by many measures is in pretty good shape right now and inflation is cooling. But it’s still hard to leave the grocery store without doing a double take at the bottom of your receipt. Prices on store shelves have not significantly lowered – a major frustration for shoppers across the country and a key issue for voters in the upcoming presidential election.

This hour, we talked about how supermarket pricing really works (and how big a role greedy price gouging plays), the impact of grocery prices on the election and Harris and Trump’s plans to address inflation. Our guests are Heather Long, economic columnist at the Washington Post, and Errol Schweizer, former Vice President of Grocery at Whole Foods Market and publisher of The Checkout Grocery Update.