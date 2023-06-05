A Hitchhiker's Guide to Quitting

Badour had worked the hostel job in Santa Fe for just a few months. And next he was headed to work with the Vermont Youth Conservation Corp. His life seemed like a cycle of discontinuity, quitting one thing for another, chasing the next adventure.

‘You can’t run away from yourself.’

Exactly two years after parting ways, I gave Badour a call. To my surprise, he was back in Madison, his hometown. After hitchhiking cross-country and working different jobs in different states, he eventually ended up back in Santa Fe to live with a new girlfriend.

“We discovered we were both from Madison, from like, the same side of town,” Badour said. “I was just head over heels for this girl.”

They moved back to Wisconsin together and Badour started working in construction. He was so good at the job that his bosses chose him to lead his own construction site. But at the same time, his relationship was starting to crumble — and his girlfriend broke up with him.

“That’s when I really started to discover more about how my brain works. She was like my first love and I was really heartbroken. And I started drinking a lot,” Badour said. “I was like everything just feels so much better when I’m drunk. So, that’s what I did. Because that doesn’t have any consequences, right?”

Buying alcohol was no problem for Badour, even though he was only 20 years old.

“But I remember my turning point was being at work while having withdrawals, shaking,” he said. “I couldn’t hold my pencil still. And I was like, ‘man this sucks. I’m so sick of being hung up on this one girl.’ So, from that point on I didn’t drink any hard liquor.”

He got into therapy and came clean to his bosses. He told them he was going to quit drinking and it strengthened their trust. They even offered him to lead new construction projects in Minneapolis and Chicago. But Badour had something else on his mind.

He quit his job again. This time, to hike the Pacific Crest Trail, which stretches more than 2,600 miles from the US-Mexico border up to Canada. The American West took up a new significance in his life as the place that he could return to time and time again to mature and to change his state of mind.

“If you wanna change something, getting new scenery is definitely a good place to start because it realizes that things do change even if it’s just the landscape. And it’s easier to make a change when you go somewhere new,” Badour said.

Badour hiked a big chunk of the Pacific Crest Trail and hitchhiked the Oregon coast. He even jumped on a freight train through Montana.

“I had the notion in my head that I’m never gonna come back to Wisconsin and I’m just gonna live out West,” he said. “But then after hiking that trail and really reflecting on myself, I was like, ‘you know what? I actually like Wisconsin and my family is there. I got a lot of support. I love my job there … I could very well see myself in Wisconsin forever.’”

He thought about sitting around the fire with his dad, smoking cigarettes.

“I didn’t realize how much I had missed him. The older I get and the more experiences I have, the more I realize I’m like both my parents.” Badour said. I remember my dad telling me, ‘You can’t run away from yourself. Wherever you go, you’re gonna be there. So, you really need to face it head on.’”

When I asked Badour what quitting means to him now he said, “Quitting isn’t just a negative thing … It can be life changing and make you a happier person overall. It’s showing that you have power over your own life. Like, I’m in control. And I’m quitting this because I can.”

