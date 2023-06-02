The Benefits of Knowing When to Quit

The messages we receive around quitting are usually straightforward — don’t do it. It’s something we hear everywhere — from greats like Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky, in movies and TV shows, on motivational posters and in children’s books: Go the distance. Never give up. Quitters never win, and winners never quit.

But what if giving up really is the best option? What if we’re miserable, or burned out, or realize our goals have changed? When should we stick it out — and when should we walk away?

On this episode, we explore those questions with writer Julia Keller, who examines the science — and potential benefits — of throwing in the towel in her new book, “Quitting: A Life Strategy: The Myth of Perseverance and How the New Science of Giving Up Can Set You Free.” We also hear stories about one woman’s reckoning with the effects of long COVID on her life, and what prompted a young 20-something to give up everything for a life on the road.