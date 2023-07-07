Major organic food supplier United Natural Foods Inc. is closing its Logan Township distribution center in South Jersey, which sits across the Delaware River from Marcus Hook.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company is laying off 58 workers in October, according to a notice on file with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development. United Natural Foods expects to pay severance to affected workers. An initial state filing showed the company sought to lay off 260 workers.

The company plans to transition its operations to a new distribution hub outside of Allentown which already employs more than 600 people and has a 15-year lease. Laid off workers won’t be offered jobs near Allentown. It will also retain an existing distribution center in Northeast Philadelphia.