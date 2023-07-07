Organic food supplier to shutter its South Jersey distribution center
The Providence, Rhode Island-based business decided to consolidate its warehouse operations.
Major organic food supplier United Natural Foods Inc. is closing its Logan Township distribution center in South Jersey, which sits across the Delaware River from Marcus Hook.
The Providence, Rhode Island-based company is laying off 58 workers in October, according to a notice on file with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development. United Natural Foods expects to pay severance to affected workers. An initial state filing showed the company sought to lay off 260 workers.
The company plans to transition its operations to a new distribution hub outside of Allentown which already employs more than 600 people and has a 15-year lease. Laid off workers won’t be offered jobs near Allentown. It will also retain an existing distribution center in Northeast Philadelphia.
The company, which supplies organic products to Whole Foods, described the decision as improving efficiency.
“This was not an easy decision, and the company did not take it lightly,” said Charles Davis, a spokesperson for United Natural Food in a recent email.
United Natural Foods announced in mid-June that it would consolidate its operating regions from four to three and eliminate 150 jobs as part of the restructuring — mostly management jobs.
But it’s not the only distribution company laying off workers this year.
Walmart laid off 200 workers last month at its Pedricktown fulfillment center and trimmed back its workforce at its Bethlehem site.
In April, Misfits Market closed its South Jersey fulfillment center and laid off 400 workers.
At the end of this month, Amazon expects to lay off 55 warehouse workers in Jersey City.
