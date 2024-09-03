Have you looked for a job recently? Even with historically low unemployment, landing a new role comes with a lot of challenges. From navigating countless online job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed and ZipRecruiter, passing AI application screening tests, recording video interviews and completing projects for free, getting your foot in the door is more complicated than ever.

Does that mean the hiring process is broken? Applicants say they can’t get a job, but hiring managers say they can’t find the right candidate. Are A.I. tools bad for employees, or helpful in lightening the load for overwhelmed recruiters. This episode, Cherri Gregg and guest host Shirley Min dig into what’s really going on in the job market.