Discount retailer Forman Mills expects to lay off 245 workers in early August if the company can’t find a buyer soon, according to a letter filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Forman Mills expects to shutter the four remaining Philadelphia retail locations and its footprint in Lehigh, Montgomery, and Delaware counties, the June 12 letter details.

Kevin Hess, the chief financial officer of Forman Mills, told regulators in the letter that “absent a sale the company will file for Chapter 11 [bankruptcy].”

Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is a legal method for the company to reorganize and continue operations, but in recent years it’s often not used for that in practice, said one New Jersey bankruptcy attorney with decades of experience.

“Many of the cases these days are not reorganizations,” said Art Abramowitz, of law firm Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky P.A. “They’re either organized liquidations, such as you’ll see with Bed, Bath and Beyond. Or are just plain sales.”

While Forman Mills is seeking a buyer to prevent filing for bankruptcy, the company’s assets could be purchased out of bankruptcy “free and clear” of all claims, which is otherwise difficult to do. Typically, secured creditors like banks are expected to be paid first, and then any vendors owed with unsecured claims.